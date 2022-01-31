The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $142.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $146.00 to $142.00 in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.57.

Chevron stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $130.99. 133,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,224,716. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron has a 12 month low of $84.57 and a 12 month high of $137.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 35,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $4,041,964.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 485,883 shares of company stock worth $59,644,645. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 23,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

