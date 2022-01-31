The Goldman Sachs Group (GS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE: GS) in the last few weeks:

1/28/2022 – The Goldman Sachs Group was downgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/20/2022 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $480.00 to $455.00.

1/19/2022 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $556.00 to $505.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/19/2022 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $455.00 to $448.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/19/2022 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $598.00 to $574.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/18/2022 – The Goldman Sachs Group was given a new $416.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/6/2022 – The Goldman Sachs Group was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $475.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $490.00.

1/4/2022 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $415.00 to $416.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/3/2022 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $483.00 to $556.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/6/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $479.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE GS opened at $347.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $270.62 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $382.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $391.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 40.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Quilter Plc boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 556 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

