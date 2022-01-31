The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,153 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 42,492 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,205,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,976,000 after acquiring an additional 539,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $19.92 on Monday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.46. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Kramer sold 175,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $3,912,149.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 36,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $845,094.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 265,676 shares of company stock worth $5,945,371. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

