The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 206,314 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 206,314 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.09% of Microchip Technology worth $35,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,922,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,630,397,000 after buying an additional 386,098 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 31.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,134,000 after buying an additional 357,908 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,359,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 50.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 726,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,551,000 after purchasing an additional 242,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,978,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $762,148,000 after purchasing an additional 191,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $81.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.66.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $72.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.33. The company has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a PE ratio of 63.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $64.53 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.232 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.22%.

In related news, insider Steve Sanghi sold 45,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total transaction of $3,829,869.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $313,870.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,490 shares of company stock valued at $20,028,438 over the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

