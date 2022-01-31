The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $34.24 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 304,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,092 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.08% of Paychex worth $34,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Paychex in the third quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 225.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,313 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1,135.0% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $72,716.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $91,910.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,586 shares of company stock valued at $34,549,139 over the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $115.33 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.24 and a 1 year high of $138.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.47. The company has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.79%.

PAYX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Barclays upped their price objective on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.21.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

