The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $40.40 Million Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 779,407 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.09% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $40,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the third quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 56,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

BK stock opened at $58.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.95. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.46 and a 52 week high of $64.53. The company has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

