The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $40.40 Million Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 779,407 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.09% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $40,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the third quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 56,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

BK has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

BK stock opened at $58.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.95. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.46 and a 52 week high of $64.53. The company has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.