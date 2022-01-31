The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 987,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,775 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.15% of Delta Air Lines worth $42,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth $1,330,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,375,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,522,000 after acquiring an additional 58,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.96 per share, for a total transaction of $215,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $38.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 91.15 and a beta of 1.29. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 129.80% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DAL. Raymond James reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.06.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.