The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 151,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,842 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Repligen were worth $43,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the first quarter worth $2,925,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the second quarter worth $311,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 9.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 55,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,310,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 10.3% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 6.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $189.99 on Monday. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $162.29 and a 12-month high of $327.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.47 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.83.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $178.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $288,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.94, for a total value of $729,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,755 shares of company stock worth $5,822,188. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.88.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

