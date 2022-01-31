The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 13,519 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,519 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.09% of Biogen worth $37,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,932,503,000 after buying an additional 689,662 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,583,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Biogen by 300.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 651,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,534,000 after buying an additional 488,764 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Biogen by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000,000 after buying an additional 468,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Biogen by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,636,000 after buying an additional 399,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BIIB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $280.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $225.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.88 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $234.95 and its 200 day moving average is $279.63.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

