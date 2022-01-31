The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 30,395 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,056,883 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 30,395 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.12% of Halliburton worth $32,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 185.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,975 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 21,434 shares during the period. Barings LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 84.3% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 35,280 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 16,140 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 414.8% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 210,708 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 169,781 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 17.0% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,464 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $999,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,820 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL opened at $31.36 on Monday. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $32.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 71.27 and a beta of 2.74.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 40.91%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. COKER & PALMER upgraded Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.65.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

