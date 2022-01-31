The Sandbox Price Up 42.8% Over Last Week (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. The Sandbox has a market cap of $3.55 billion and approximately $1.17 billion worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Sandbox coin can now be bought for about $3.84 or 0.00010303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, The Sandbox has traded up 42.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00053572 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005755 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.52 or 0.00328886 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

SAND is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 925,054,385 coins. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

