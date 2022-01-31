The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) Short Interest Update

The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a drop of 42.5% from the December 31st total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS EHGRF traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.37. 10,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.52. The Star Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $2.90.
The Star Entertainment Group Company Profile
