The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) Short Interest Update

The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a drop of 42.5% from the December 31st total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS EHGRF traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.37. 10,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.52. The Star Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $2.90.

The Star Entertainment Group Company Profile

The Star Entertainment Group Limited operates integrated resorts in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Sydney, Gold Coast, and Brisbane. It owns and operates The Star Sydney, The Star Gold Coast, and Treasury Brisbane casinos, which include hotels, restaurants, bars, theatres, and other entertainment facilities.

