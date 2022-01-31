Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, a drop of 52.1% from the December 31st total of 135,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,143,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TSOI traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.02. 2,435,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,507,937. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05. Therapeutic Solutions International has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.17.

About Therapeutic Solutions International

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc engages in the manufacture of surgical and medical devices. It develops a range of immune-modulatory agents to target cancers, enhance maternal and fetal health, and fight periodontal disease. The company was founded on August 6, 2007 and is headquartered in Elk City, ID.

