THORChain 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $30.74 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 31st. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $1.32 billion and $30.74 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One THORChain coin can currently be bought for about $4.00 or 0.00010583 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get THORChain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00048045 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,621.80 or 0.06938729 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,612.12 or 0.99542350 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00051997 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00053624 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003120 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THORChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THORChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.