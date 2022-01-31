Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Short Interest Update

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, an increase of 78.0% from the December 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
TOKCF remained flat at $$66.25 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.18. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $71.00.
Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Company Profile
Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Ohka Kogyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.