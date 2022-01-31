Tornado Cash Trading Up 8.3% This Week (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 31st. Tornado Cash has a total market cap of $24.45 million and approximately $9.74 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tornado Cash coin can now be bought for about $22.23 or 0.00057912 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00050199 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,688.21 or 0.07003187 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,284.18 or 0.99735936 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00052330 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00055680 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006771 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

