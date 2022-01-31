TPB Acquisition Corp I’s (NASDAQ:TPBAU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on February 7th

TPB Acquisition Corp I’s (NASDAQ:TPBAU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, February 7th. TPB Acquisition Corp I had issued 17,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 11th. The total size of the offering was $175,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of TPB Acquisition Corp I’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

TPB Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $9.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99. TPB Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPBAU. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TPB Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,227,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPB Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,915,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TPB Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,915,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPB Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,051,000. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of TPB Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,683,000.

