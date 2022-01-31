Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.95-1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.15. Trane Technologies also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.95-7.15 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Vertical Research downgraded Trane Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $199.31.

TT stock traded down $4.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $168.12. 25,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,318. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.47. Trane Technologies has a 12 month low of $142.42 and a 12 month high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,331,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,986,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,716 shares of company stock worth $18,696,841. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

