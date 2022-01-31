TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) versus Senior (OTC:SNIRF) Critical Review

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) and Senior (OTC:SNIRF) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for TransDigm Group and Senior, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransDigm Group 0 3 11 0 2.79 Senior 0 1 0 0 2.00

TransDigm Group presently has a consensus price target of $723.79, suggesting a potential upside of 19.80%. Given TransDigm Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TransDigm Group is more favorable than Senior.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TransDigm Group and Senior’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransDigm Group $4.80 billion 6.96 $680.00 million $10.38 58.20 Senior $942.05 million 0.73 -$218.57 million N/A N/A

TransDigm Group has higher revenue and earnings than Senior.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.2% of TransDigm Group shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of TransDigm Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

TransDigm Group has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senior has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TransDigm Group and Senior’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransDigm Group 14.17% -20.33% 3.57% Senior N/A N/A N/A

Summary

TransDigm Group beats Senior on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc. engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies. The Airframe segment covers operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that are used in non-power airframe applications utilizing airframe and cabin structure technologies. The Non-Aviation segment focuses on operations that develop, produce and market products for non-aviation markets. The company was founded by W. Nicholas Howley and Douglas W. Peacock on July 8, 2003 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

About Senior

Senior Plc designs, manufactures and markets technology components and systems. The company operates its business through two divisions: Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers various products and systems for structures, fluid conveyance, and gas turbine engines, such as airframe and system components & assemblies, high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, sensors and assemblies, fabricated engine components, and fluid systems ducting & control. The Flexonics division manufactures flexible automotive components, and offers products for land vehicle emission control and industrial process control applications which include exhaust gas recycling coolers, fuel mixing & distribution systems, flexible couplings, engineered expansion joints, dampers & diverters, flexible hose assemblies & control bellows, and fuel cells & heat exchangers. Senior was founded by David Lycett Green on December 18, 1933 and is headquartered in Rickmansworth, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.