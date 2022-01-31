Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,114 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 104,309 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.43% of Travelzoo worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TZOO. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

TZOO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

TZOO stock opened at $9.05 on Monday. Travelzoo has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $19.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.20. The firm has a market cap of $110.94 million, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.87.

In other Travelzoo news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 30,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $312,813.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Bartel purchased 61,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $630,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,354 shares of company stock worth $1,533,213. 54.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

