Trent Abraham Sells 100,000 Shares of Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (CVE:VM) Stock

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2022

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (CVE:VM) Director Trent Abraham sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total value of C$12,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,220,166 shares in the company, valued at C$266,419.92.

Trent Abraham also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, January 28th, Trent Abraham sold 100,000 shares of Voyageur Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total value of C$12,000.00.

CVE:VM traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 11,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.07 and a 52 week high of C$0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.73 million and a PE ratio of -6.67.

About Voyageur Pharmaceuticals

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. focuses on the development of active pharmaceutical ingredients minerals. The company intends to develop barium and iodine radiocontrast products and bromine based pharmaceutical products. It holds 100% interest in three barium sulfate deposits, including two properties suitable in grade for the pharmaceutical barite marketplace located in British Columbia, Canada; and interests in a high-grade iodine, lithium, and bromine brine project in Utah, the United States.

