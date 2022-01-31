Trent Abraham Sells 100,000 Shares of Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (CVE:VM) Stock

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (CVE:VM) Director Trent Abraham sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total value of C$12,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,220,166 shares in the company, valued at C$266,419.92.

Trent Abraham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 28th, Trent Abraham sold 100,000 shares of Voyageur Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total value of C$12,000.00.

CVE:VM traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 11,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.07 and a 52 week high of C$0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.73 million and a PE ratio of -6.67.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. focuses on the development of active pharmaceutical ingredients minerals. The company intends to develop barium and iodine radiocontrast products and bromine based pharmaceutical products. It holds 100% interest in three barium sulfate deposits, including two properties suitable in grade for the pharmaceutical barite marketplace located in British Columbia, Canada; and interests in a high-grade iodine, lithium, and bromine brine project in Utah, the United States.

