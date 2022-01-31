Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.93.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TCN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$16.75 price objective on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial began coverage on Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$20.00 target price on the stock.

TSE:TCN traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$18.63. 960,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,777. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.01. Tricon Residential has a one year low of C$11.79 and a one year high of C$19.64. The company has a market cap of C$5.07 billion and a PE ratio of 7.34.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$1.01. The company had revenue of C$143.52 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tricon Residential will post 0.5899999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.73%.

In related news, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton sold 29,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.03, for a total value of C$533,471.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$518,488.71. Also, Senior Officer Wissam Francis sold 31,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.51, for a total value of C$552,633.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at C$154,088.

About Tricon Residential

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

