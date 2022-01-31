Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRINSEO PLC is a materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics and latex binders. It serves automotive, consumer electronics, appliances, medical devices, packaging, footwear, carpet, paper and board and building and construction sector. TRINSEO PLC, formerly known as TRINSEO SA, is based in BERWYN, Pa. “

Shares of NYSE:TSE opened at $53.15 on Friday. Trinseo has a 52-week low of $44.20 and a 52-week high of $76.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 56.55% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trinseo will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is currently 13.20%.

In related news, SVP Alice Heezen sold 13,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $782,436.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Trinseo by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 36,331 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Trinseo by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Trinseo by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Trinseo during the 2nd quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Trinseo by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

