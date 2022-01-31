Truist Financial Boosts Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Price Target to $143.00

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $137.00 to $143.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

PKG has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.29.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $145.55 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $124.78 and a 52 week high of $156.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.91.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.69. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 403.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 96,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,049,000 after purchasing an additional 77,214 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 246.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,359 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,918,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,647,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.