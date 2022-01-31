Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the December 31st total of 88,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TBXXF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.29. The company had a trading volume of 99,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,126. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.50. Turmalina Metals has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $0.98.

Get Turmalina Metals alerts:

Turmalina Metals Company Profile

Turmalina Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in South America. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the San Francisco Project consisting of approximately 3,399 hectares located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Turmalina Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turmalina Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.