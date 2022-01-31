TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Shares Up 9.8%

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)’s stock price shot up 9.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.38 and last traded at $18.34. 8,771 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,665,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.71.

Several research firms have commented on TSP. Zacks Investment Research lowered TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.10 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.84.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.46.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 152.46% and a negative net margin of 13,172.03%. The company had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Cheng Lu sold 9,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $287,692.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Dillon sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $43,575.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,631 shares of company stock valued at $676,065 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of TuSimple by 82.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in TuSimple by 1.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in TuSimple in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in TuSimple in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in TuSimple by 78.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. 33.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

