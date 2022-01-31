Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Holdings Lifted by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,644 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.18% of Twilio worth $101,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 1.1% in the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 1.8% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 5.6% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 5.5% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

NYSE TWLO opened at $188.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of -38.10 and a beta of 1.26. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $172.61 and a one year high of $457.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Twilio from $392.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet cut Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.36.

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.07, for a total value of $1,045,474.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.50, for a total value of $462,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,729 shares of company stock worth $17,203,997. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.