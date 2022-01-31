Tyson Foods (TSN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter. Tyson Foods has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Tyson Foods to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE TSN opened at $91.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.04. Tyson Foods has a 12-month low of $62.59 and a 12-month high of $94.08.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSN. Bank of America lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $8,485,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,514 shares of company stock valued at $11,678,222. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

