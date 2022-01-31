UBS Group Begins Coverage on QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

UBS Group started coverage on shares of QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.14.

Shares of QuantumScape stock opened at $14.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.12 and a 200 day moving average of $24.28. QuantumScape has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $71.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 10.22. The company has a current ratio of 42.78, a quick ratio of 42.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other QuantumScape news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 155,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $3,280,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 376,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $10,992,602.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,261,964 shares of company stock valued at $32,667,229 over the last ninety days. 16.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in QuantumScape by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 195,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 12,623 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in QuantumScape by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 313,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,173,000 after acquiring an additional 179,526 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in QuantumScape by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 233,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 102,300 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

