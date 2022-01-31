Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 343,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,885,000 after acquiring an additional 12,298 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $358.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $387.96 and its 200-day moving average is $377.55. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $276.00 and a 1 year high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.91.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.