Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Under Armour in a report released on Thursday, January 27th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. OTR Global raised Under Armour to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas upgraded Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.31.

UAA opened at $18.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.08. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $27.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,255,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,189 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,781,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,180,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,504,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,539,000 after acquiring an additional 761,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,094,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,996,000 after acquiring an additional 731,826 shares during the last quarter. 33.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.