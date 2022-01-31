Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of UNIR opened at $1.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 million, a PE ratio of 2.13 and a beta of -0.26. Uniroyal Global Engineered Products has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90.

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:UNIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.39 million during the quarter. Uniroyal Global Engineered Products had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 0.25%.

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of vinyl coated fabrics. The firm specializes in branded coated fabrics, automotive and transportation interior as well as calendered sheeting. It operates through the following brands: Naugahyde, BeautyGard, Flameblocker, Spirit Millennium, Ambla, Amblon, Velbex, Cirroflex, Plastolene and Vynide.

