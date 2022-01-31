United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.07% of United Bankshares worth $3,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in United Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 17.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 213.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in United Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $203,000. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $35.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.25. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.57 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.32%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

