United Co.s Limited (UNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on February 15th

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd.
TSE UNC opened at C$107.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 4.24. United Co.s has a one year low of C$102.30 and a one year high of C$114.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$110.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$110.37.
About United Co.s
