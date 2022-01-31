United Co.s Limited (UNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on February 15th

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd.

TSE UNC opened at C$107.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 4.24. United Co.s has a one year low of C$102.30 and a one year high of C$114.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$110.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$110.37.

About United Co.s

United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

