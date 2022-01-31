Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,392,903 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 22,677 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.68% of Universal Health Services worth $192,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 247,616 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,263,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,941 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,481,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $216,863,000 after purchasing an additional 40,779 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,355,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $129.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.23 and a 1-year high of $165.00. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UHS shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.83.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

