Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Short Interest Update

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the December 31st total of 15,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Security Instruments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UUU traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.69. 6,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,002. The company has a market cap of $6.21 million, a PE ratio of -26.90 and a beta of 1.81. Universal Security Instruments has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $13.00.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Security Instruments by 365.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 91,653 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 77,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 51,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Universal Security Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of home protection solutions. Its products include smoke and fire alarms; carbon monoxide; combo smoke, co and gas; home and safety security; and bathroom ventilation. The company was founded by Stephen C. Knepper and Michael L.

