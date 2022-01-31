Unum Group (UNM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect Unum Group to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Unum Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:UNM opened at $24.99 on Monday. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.67.

Unum Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Several research firms have commented on UNM. Barclays cut their price objective on Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.44.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

