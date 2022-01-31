US Bancorp DE Buys 2,083 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Newell Brands by 2,379.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 444,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after buying an additional 426,666 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Newell Brands by 2.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 382,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands during the second quarter worth about $367,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Newell Brands by 18.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,904,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,330,000 after purchasing an additional 300,756 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Newell Brands by 62.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 53,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 20,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NWL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.88.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $23.00 on Monday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.75.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 65.25%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.