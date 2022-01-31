US Bancorp DE Has $930,000 Stock Holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.06% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 66,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 20,009 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,658,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,158,000 after purchasing an additional 152,909 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 90,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 8,151 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 9,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

NXRT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

NXRT stock opened at $77.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.53 and a beta of 1.02. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $84.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.82). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -192.40%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

