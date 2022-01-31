US Bancorp DE Purchases 206 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,264 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 743.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 24,215 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 21,345 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,262,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 20.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,414 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,191,000. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $112.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The stock has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of -23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.43. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $61.56 and a one year high of $115.73.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 46.71% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.84) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 119.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -27.50%.

LNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.33.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $255,977.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.