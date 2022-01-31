US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.08% of G-III Apparel Group worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIII. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 424.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 11.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 281,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after acquiring an additional 28,401 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,607,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 44.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 12,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 147,550 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 9,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $26.25 on Monday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $24.53 and a one year high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.15.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.37. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $203,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

