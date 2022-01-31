US Bancorp DE Reduces Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,027 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2,407.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 880,637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $77,436,000 after buying an additional 845,512 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth about $44,409,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 19.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,978,296 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $163,249,000 after purchasing an additional 319,033 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 88.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 593,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $49,462,000 after purchasing an additional 278,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 670.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 249,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $21,934,000 after purchasing an additional 217,093 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STX. Wedbush raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.45.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $107.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $117.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.65. The company has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $364,906.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 815,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total value of $85,892,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,147,451 shares of company stock worth $121,011,437. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

