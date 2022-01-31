US Bancorp DE Sells 180 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.07% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 33.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Cim LLC increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 8.4% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:USPH opened at $95.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a one year low of $84.43 and a one year high of $143.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 1.41.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 64.14%.

A number of research firms recently commented on USPH. Sidoti raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $1,126,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total transaction of $94,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

