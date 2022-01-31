US Bancorp DE Sells 594 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,176 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WCC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in WESCO International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,964,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 616,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,425,000 after acquiring an additional 54,855 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,275,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,199,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 266.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 28,146 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WESCO International alerts:

In other news, CFO David S. Schulz sold 10,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total transaction of $1,378,293.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Engel sold 44,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $5,885,967.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,212 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,952. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $118.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.98. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.49 and a 52-week high of $140.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.34.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.18. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WCC. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.38.

WESCO International Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.