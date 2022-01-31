V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The textile maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.13, RTT News reports. V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. V.F. updated its FY22 guidance to ~$3.20 EPS.

V.F. stock opened at $62.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47. V.F. has a one year low of $61.49 and a one year high of $90.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.09 and a 200 day moving average of $73.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.31%.

In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on V.F. from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on V.F. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Barclays downgraded V.F. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.83.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

