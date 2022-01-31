V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $97.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on VFC. Cowen cut their price objective on V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. OTR Global downgraded V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wedbush initiated coverage on V.F. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.62.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $62.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.75. The stock has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. has a 52-week low of $61.49 and a 52-week high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.13. V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth $1,520,000. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 11,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 1,976.4% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,426,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

