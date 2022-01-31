V.F. (NYSE:VFC) PT Lowered to $63.00 at Barclays

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $79.00 to $63.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.55% from the stock’s current price.
VFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. OTR Global lowered shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.63.
Shares of VFC traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.65. The company had a trading volume of 27,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,350,794. The firm has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.09 and a 200-day moving average of $73.75. V.F. has a 12 month low of $61.49 and a 12 month high of $90.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.
In related news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in V.F. by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 840 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.
About V.F.
VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.
