V.F. (NYSE:VFC) PT Lowered to $63.00 at Barclays

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $79.00 to $63.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.55% from the stock’s current price.

VFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. OTR Global lowered shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.63.

Shares of VFC traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.65. The company had a trading volume of 27,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,350,794. The firm has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.09 and a 200-day moving average of $73.75. V.F. has a 12 month low of $61.49 and a 12 month high of $90.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that V.F. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in V.F. by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 840 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

