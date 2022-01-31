Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) vs. Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) Financial Review

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) and Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Vaccinex alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Vaccinex and Dermata Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaccinex 0 0 0 0 N/A Dermata Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Dermata Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $12.33, indicating a potential upside of 504.58%. Given Dermata Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dermata Therapeutics is more favorable than Vaccinex.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vaccinex and Dermata Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaccinex $630,000.00 55.25 -$28.85 million N/A N/A Dermata Therapeutics N/A N/A -$3.24 million N/A N/A

Dermata Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vaccinex.

Profitability

This table compares Vaccinex and Dermata Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaccinex N/A -197.52% -118.95% Dermata Therapeutics N/A N/A -134.60%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.1% of Vaccinex shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.6% of Vaccinex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Vaccinex

Vaccinex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the development of targeted bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases and autoimmune disorders. The firm focuses in the development of pepinemab for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, or NSCLC, osteosarcoma, melanoma and Huntington’s disease. Its products pipeline includes SEMA4D antibody platform and ActivMAb antibody discovery platform. The company was founded by Maurice Zauderer and Deepak Sahasrabudhe in April 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, NY.

About Dermata Therapeutics

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. is a privately held biotechnology company. It focused on treatment of medical and aesthetic skin diseases and conditions. The company’s product pipeline consist DMT310 which is in clinical trial. Dermata Therapeutics Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO.

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccinex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccinex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.