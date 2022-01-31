Vai (VAI) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $65,651.00

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 31st. Vai has a total market cap of $59.72 million and $65,651.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vai has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One Vai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00002426 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00050102 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,670.72 or 0.06947866 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,335.11 or 0.99728688 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00051703 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00054880 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00006686 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 64,032,656 coins. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . Vai’s official website is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars.

